A Taste of Dance Parade will be one of the lively events that kicks off the 12th Annual Dance Parade. Doors will open at 6 PM and at 7 PM just a few of the companies participating in the parade (May 19th) will dance, representing the great variety of dance in the parade. Performers include Demir Tasmagambetov (Indian Bharatanatyam), Angel Kaba and Dancers (contemporary hip hop), Skin Dance Arts (dance/drama),Rhythm Locura (same-gender salsa), Folk Dance Club Kaleidoscope (Slavic) and more.