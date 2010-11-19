Time: April 8, 2018 from 6pm to 9pm
Location: Dixon Place Theater
Street: 161A Chrystie St
City/Town: NYC
Website or Map: http://www.danceparade.org
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 2 hours ago
A Taste of Dance Parade will be one of the lively events that kicks off the 12th Annual Dance Parade. Doors will open at 6 PM and at 7 PM just a few of the companies participating in the parade (May 19th) will dance, representing the great variety of dance in the parade. Performers include Demir Tasmagambetov (Indian Bharatanatyam), Angel Kaba and Dancers (contemporary hip hop), Skin Dance Arts (dance/drama),Rhythm Locura (same-gender salsa), Folk Dance Club Kaleidoscope (Slavic) and more.
Comment
© 2018 Created by danceart. Powered by
RSVP for A Taste of Dance Parade to add comments!
Join danceart.