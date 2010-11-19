A Corona Works in Two New Ballets

Time: May 30, 2017 at 8pm to May 31, 2017 at 8pm
Location: Baruch P.A. Center
Street: 55 Lexington Ave. (at 25th st.)
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.acoronaworks.com
Phone: 212.352.3101
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 15 minutes ago
Alessandra Corona, former principal dancer with Ballet Hispanico, presents her A Corona Works in world premieres by two Italian composers: Kristian Cellini of Rome, and Guido Tuveri who, like Ms. Corona, is a native of Cagliari Sardinia.
