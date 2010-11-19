danceart.

9/11 Table of Silence Project

Event Details

Time: September 11, 2018 from 8:15am to 8:45am
Location: Lincoln Center Josie Robertson Plaza
Street: 64th Street &amp; Columbus Avenue
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.tableofsilence.org
Phone: 212.719.3301
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Artistic Director/choreographer Jacqulyn Buglisi and Buglisi Dance Theatre return to Lincoln Center for the 8th annual presentation of the transcendent 9/11 Table of Silence Project, a public performance tribute to 9/11 and prayer for peace and healing.   Conceived and choreographed by Buglisi, the ceremony will be performed by 100+ dancers drawn from major companies and schools in NYC and area.

