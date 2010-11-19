Jacqulyn Buglisi's moving 9/11 Table of Silence Project, a free public performance tribute to 9/11 and prayer for peace and healing, returns to Lincoln Center for the 7th year. Performed around the Josie Robertson Plaza fountain, the 100+ dancers, led by Buglisi Dance Theatre, is a call to action for peace. The ceremony begins at 8:15 am and ends precisely at 8:46 am, the time that Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower. The event will also be livestreamed at www.tableofsilence.