Time: September 11, 2017 from 8:15am to 8:45am
Location: Lincoln Center, Josie Robertson Plaza
Street: Lincoln Center Josie Robertson Plaza
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.buglisidance.org
Phone: 212.719.3301
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: 1 hour ago
Jacqulyn Buglisi's moving 9/11 Table of Silence Project, a free public performance tribute to 9/11 and prayer for peace and healing, returns to Lincoln Center for the 7th year. Performed around the Josie Robertson Plaza fountain, the 100+ dancers, led by Buglisi Dance Theatre, is a call to action for peace. The ceremony begins at 8:15 am and ends precisely at 8:46 am, the time that Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower. The event will also be livestreamed at www.tableofsilence.
