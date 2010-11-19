danceart.

9/11 Table of Silence Project

Time: September 11, 2017 from 8:15am to 8:45am
Location: Lincoln Center, Josie Robertson Plaza
Street: Lincoln Center Josie Robertson Plaza
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.buglisidance.org
Phone: 212.719.3301
Event Type: dance
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Event Description

Jacqulyn Buglisi's moving 9/11 Table of Silence Project, a free public performance tribute to 9/11 and prayer for peace and healing, returns to Lincoln Center for the 7th year.  Performed around the Josie Robertson Plaza fountain, the 100+ dancers, led by Buglisi Dance Theatre, is a call to action for peace.  The ceremony begins at 8:15 am and ends precisely at 8:46 am, the time that Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower.  The event will also be livestreamed at www.tableofsilence.

