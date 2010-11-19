danceart.

the next generation of Dance as Art

2016 Martha Hill Awards

Event Details

2016 Martha Hill Awards

Time: November 21, 2016 from 6pm to 10pm
Location: Manhattan Penthouse
Street: 80 Fiftbh Avenue (at 14th St)
City/Town: New York
Website or Map: http://www.marthahilldance.org
Phone: 212.877.3399
Event Type: awards, event
Organized By: Audrey Ross
Latest Activity: Oct 16

Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)

Event Description

The Martha Hill Dance Fund announces the 2016 Martha Hill Awards Gala, this year honoring movement and dance researcher Ann Hutchinson Guest and renowned author/critic Deborah Jowitt with "Lifetime Achievement Awards."     Frederick Earl Mosley will receive a Mid-Career Award, and will then present a Young Professional Award to dancer Eric Parra.   A special citation will be awarded to Lawrence Reed Hansen, accompanist for the Martha Graham technique classes at Juilliard for the past 56 years.   Presenters are Tina Curran, Wendy Perron and Matthew Rushing, and emcee for the evening is Jacqueline Z. Davis.

Comment Wall

Comment

RSVP for 2016 Martha Hill Awards to add comments!

Join danceart.

Attending (1)

New Members

Events

© 2016   Created by danceart.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service