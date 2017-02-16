danceart.

the next generation of Dance as Art

Crustless Almond Tart - 3 versions - Great source of healthy fats

This recipe is modified from a NY Times recipe - "Pan Baked Lemon- Almond Tart".  I played around with the recipe trying to figure out how to boost the good fats that our bodies need to recover from dance.  Fats are part of the composition of all cell membranes, so eating better fat choices will help build healthier and more efficient cellular function.  Healthy fats are also important for tendon health.  Free range eggs and grass fed butter will improve the ratio of Omega 3 - Omega 6 fatty…

Continue

Posted by abc for dance on January 12, 2017 at 11:00pm

Healthy Mac and Cheese Recipe -(Grain free, vegetarian and vegan versions included)

Here's a version of Mac and Cheese that keeps the comfort food aspects in but also improves the nutritional profile so that it can be healthy meal option.  This particular version freezes well, so to save some precious time, make a double or triple batch and freeze in individual glass containers for those times life is too crazy to cook from scratch.



Makes 4 servings

Ingredients

2 cups of butternut squash in approximately 1 inch…

Continue

Posted by abc for dance on January 6, 2017 at 7:00pm

Deconstructing the Tour Jeté

This post is based on the Progressions for Progress class that I recently taught at the Dance Teacher Summit in NYC and Long Beach.  With the positive feedback from the class, I decided to write this up as a blog post so that I can share it with more people.  The process used here can easily be adapted for all dance steps.  To clarify the step being deconstructed, this link will take you…

Continue

Posted by abc for dance on August 10, 2016 at 12:45am

Information Overload and Effective Cues and Corrections

I was recently asked to present a few classes at a small conference geared towards hypnotists, not my normal dance, exercise, anatomy type of student to be sure.  During the time spots I wasn't presenting, I was welcome to participate in classes that other people were presenting and these ran the…

Continue

Posted by abc for dance on March 17, 2016 at 8:00am

Teachers: free slow down music app for your phone

BarreNotes update 2.2 is available in the AppStore.

Now supports iOS 10 and playlist folders!

More info here.

Learn to Swing Dance in 2017 in NYC!

Start the New Year in NYC swing dancing which is so much fun, it is danced by all generations!Details at: www.SwingDanceSwing.comClass starts at The 92nd…Continue

Tags: Dancing, Swing

Started by Myrna Caceres in General Topics Dec 13, 2016.

Swing Dance Swing 11th Anniv. Dance Party! 11/5/16! NYC!

Celebrate with us 11 Years of DANCE!            Saturday November 5, 2016!We will be featuring Three Basic Dance Lessons starting with Salsa at 3:30pm, followed by Hustle(Disco) at 4:00pm, finalizing…Continue

Started by Myrna Caceres in General Topics Oct 6, 2016.

DancerDeals.com Launches New Features for Saving Money

DancerDeals.com has launched a new set of features for finding discounts and coupon codes for dance related clothing, accessories, events, and…Continue

Started by DancerDeals in General Topics Aug 31, 2016.

Ballet Master/Mistress (BM)

 Bay Pointe Ballet, located in South San Francisco, California, is in search of a Ballet Master/Mistress (BM.) The position would be begin August 29, 2016 and finish March 1, 2017.  The BM is…Continue

Tags: Ballet Company, Ballet Master, Bay Area, Teaching jobs

Started by Bay Pointe Ballet in Jobs Available Jul 15, 2016.

Audrey Ross posted an event
Thumbnail

H.T. Chen & Dancers Teahouse Performance at Chen Dance Center

February 16, 2017 from 7pm to 8:30pm
Ring in the Year of the Rooster at Chen Dance Center's delightful Teahouse Performance, Feb. 16 at…See More
19 hours ago
0 Comments
Audrey Ross posted an event
Thumbnail

Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet at City Center Studio 5

February 10, 2017 at 8pm to February 11, 2017 at 8pm
Choreographer Miro Magloire presents his New Chamber Ballet in a program of repertory works to…See More
Jan 21
0 Comments
Events

