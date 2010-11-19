danceart.

Deconstructing the Tour Jeté

This post is based on the Progressions for Progress class that I recently taught at the Dance Teacher Summit in NYC and Long Beach.  With the positive feedback from the class, I decided to write this up as a blog post so that I can share it with more people.  The process used here can easily be adapted for all dance steps.  To clarify the step being deconstructed, this link will take you…

Posted by abc for dance on August 10, 2016 at 12:45am

Information Overload and Effective Cues and Corrections

I was recently asked to present a few classes at a small conference geared towards hypnotists, not my normal dance, exercise, anatomy type of student to be sure.  During the time spots I wasn't presenting, I was welcome to participate in classes that other people were presenting and these ran the…

Posted by abc for dance on March 17, 2016 at 8:00am

Smart Power of Cultural diplomacy in practice of Dance Arts, lecture by the Icd conference "The power of Film and the Arts for Peace"

https://www.facebook.com/125959932672/photos/pcb.10153913891102673/10153913890887673/?type=3&theater

Posted by Tatjana Sehic on February 25, 2016 at 11:07am

Story for kids, adults, seniors, about safety and dance in two languages (German/Croatian)

Posted by Tatjana Sehic on January 7, 2016 at 11:17am

Teachers: free slow down music app for your phone

BarreNotes update 2.2 is available in the AppStore.

Now supports iOS 10 and playlist folders!

More info here.

